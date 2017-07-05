Evertec closes acquisition of Chilean co. PayGroup

Evertec Inc. announced the completion of its acquisition of EFT Group S.A., commercially known as PayGroup.

Based out of Chile, PayGroup offers payment processing and software services targeted primarily to financial institutions throughout Latin America. The purchase price was approximately $38.5 million, Evertec confirmed.

The transaction closed about a month after on June 1, 2017, Evertec received U.S. federal bank regulatory approval to buy PayGroup

Based in San Juan, Evertec Inc. is a full-service transaction processing business in Latin America, providing a broad range of merchant acquiring, payment processing and business solutions services.