Airbnb activates response program for Hurricane Irma

Airbnb activated Sunday its Disaster Response Program to aid Puerto Ricans forced to evacuate from their homes in connection to Hurricane Irma as well as relief workers arriving to provide assistance, the company announced.

In the event of major emergencies like Irma, Airbnb’s Disaster Response Program provides a tool to support neighbors helping neighbors, allowing residents who have been displaced — as well as emergency relief workers and volunteers who are coming in to assist — to find temporary housing with local Airbnb hosts who are opening their homes free of charge.

These $0 listings are available for the next three weeks, until Sept. 28.

“Today, Airbnb activated our Disaster Response Program to assist people in Puerto Rico who have been affected by Hurricane Irma. Our program enables those in need of temporary accommodations — including emergency relief workers and volunteers — to connect with Airbnb hosts in safe areas who are opening their homes free of charge,” said Kim Rubey, Airbnb’s Head of Social Impact and Philanthropy.