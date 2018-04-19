dotPR addresses remain operational despite islandwide power outage in P.R.

Gauss Research Laboratories, the .PR ccTLD manager, confirmed that addresses remain up and running and will work worldwide despite the power problems facing Puerto Rico, which experienced an islandwide blackout Wednesday.

GRL enacted a significant upgrade to the infrastructure supporting .PR address in January of this year, following its selection of Afilias plc to provide technical services. Since the upgrade, the TLD has been impervious to power problems in Puerto Rico.

“The .PR registry is still up and accessible during the power outage,” said Pablo Rodríguez, executive vice president of PRTLD.

“As internet operating environment for ccTLDs is increasingly complex and hostile, Afilias has been upgrading our technology to better protect our domain owners,” he said.

.PR is unrestricted, so it is a natural address for public relations agencies and practitioners worldwide. It is also ideal for those doing business in Puerto Rico.