USDA seeks to fund new agricultural product developers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for grants to help farmers, ranchers and producer-based businesses nationwide develop new product lines.

The agency is providing the funding through the Value-Added Producer Grant (VAPG) program.

Luis R. García-Boria, Rural Development acting state director for Puerto Rico, said the VAPG may be used to develop new products and create additional uses for existing ones.

Priority for these grants is given to veterans, members of socially disadvantaged groups, farmers and ranchers starting out, and operators of small and medium sized family farms and ranches. Additional priority is given to applicants who seek funding for projects that will create or increase marketing opportunities for these types of operators.

For more information on how to apply, see page 40987 of the Aug. 29, 2017 Federal Register. Then deadline to submit paper applications is Jan. 31, 2018. Electronic applications submitted through grants.gov are due Jan. 24, 2018.

For additional information, call, Danna Quiles, business & cooperative program director at the USDA’s Puerto Rico State Office at (787) 766-5355, 766-5412, 766-5363, 766-5379 or visit www.rd.usda.gov/pr.