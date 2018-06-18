Spirit Airlines’ new Aguadilla-Orlando route to pump $7M into P.R. economy

Starting Oct. 4, 2018, Spirit will begin offering international service from Orlando International Airport to 11 new destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean, including daily flights to the Rafael Hernández International Airport in Aguadilla.

Spirit will fly the new route on an Airbus 319 with a capacity for 140 passengers. The Puerto Rico Tourism Co. estimated that the new service will represent a total of 54,385 for the year, with an economic impact to the island of $7 million.

The new Orlando-Aguadilla route will result in economic benefits for towns in the western part of the island, Tourism Co. Executive Director Carla Campos said.

“This new route is not only an alternative that facilitates access to travelers visiting friends and family, but also opens the doors to the Central Florida market to have access to the island,” she said.

With this announcement, Spirit will now provide the Orlando region with nonstop service to and from 38 destinations, with up to 49 daily flights across the U.S., the Caribbean, and Latin America.

“We have been proud to serve Orlando for 25 years, and after more than doubling service last year, we are so proud to be expanding there yet again,” said Bob Fornaro, Spirit’s Chief Executive Officer.

“Orlando is now one of our largest markets, and we have no plans on stopping our growth. The region is not only a wonderful, family-friendly destination, but it is well-positioned to now serve as a gateway to the Carribean and Latin America,” he said.