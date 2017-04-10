DFW Airport police heading to PR to recruit new staff

A team of Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport Police officers is heading to Puerto Rico in search of new recruits.

The first-of-its-kind recruiting effort will target two universities, Universidad del Este and Inter American University-Aguadilla, which educate potential police candidates by offering criminal justice as a major. The two universities’ combined enrollment is more than 15,000 students.

A team of six DFW Department of Public Safety police officers will spend four full days pitching to potential applicants, spending two days at each university. The team will conduct morning presentations for interested attendees, followed by question and answer sessions and opportunities for the student applicants to meet one-on-one with the DFW officers.

“DFW is committed to protecting our customers, our systems and our infrastructure, making sure travel is safe, secure and reliable, and these new recruits have the potential to go a long way towards serving the increasingly diverse needs of our travelers while bringing their own unique perspective to the job,” said Charles Cinquemani, Chief of Police at DFW Airport.

“We are excited to tap this new resource of potential recruits as we seek to reach a full complement of officers on the force, especially as the number of travelers served at DFW Airport continues to rise, last year topping a record 65 million,” he said.

The DFW DPS team will spend April 17-18 at Inter American University-Aguadilla before heading to Universidad del Este on April 19-20. Each day will include a morning presentation followed by afternoon prescreen interviews. All current and former students are invited to attend the informational presentations. Anyone interested in pursuing a career with DFW Airport Police will be invited to return that afternoon for a “pre-screening” session.

Applicants must have a high school diploma or have a GED. They must also have one of the following: 30 college hours from an accredited college, two years continuous Active Duty Military Service with honorable discharge or two years paid experience as a police officer. Qualified candidates must be able to write and communicate clearly with others in English.

Starting pay for DFW Airport’s new recruits is $52,944 annually. To view current job openings, Click Here or, for more information, contact Investigators at policerecruiting@dfwairport.com or 972-973-3462.