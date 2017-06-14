$15M ambulatory surgical center to be built in Caguas

The Caguas Ambulatory Surgical Center Inc., a $15 million state-of-the-art clinic, broke ground Tuesday at the Turabo sector of the town. The Center will be completed in June 2018, and is expected to open during the third quarter of 2018, company and government officials confirmed.

Caguas Ambulatory, will have the most advanced technology in the field of health, and will offer invasive and non-invasive ambulatory surgical procedures in the areas of Orthopedics, Urology, Ophthalmology and Otorhinolaryngology, among others.

This type of facility offers more cost-efficient services, decreases the risk of infection, and facilitates access to services for more people. The Center will be accessible to the general public as it will accept all medical plans with which physicians contract individually, company executives said.

“Our vision is to build state-of-the-art surgery centers in a business model, where physician surgeons are partners and owners with us in the facility where they operate and practice their medicine,” said Cyril Meduna, principal partner and president of Advent-Morro Equity Partners.

More than 10 surgeons are majority partners and owners of Caguas Ambulatory SC, which received a $10.2 million construction loan from Oriental Bank.

“This model, unlike hospitals where surgeons have no participation, has been a great incentive for local medical talent to remain in Puerto Rico, and surgeons who have made specialties outside of Puerto Rico return to the island, thus avoiding medical malpractice in an island where the population is aging and thus posing major challenges in the health field,” Meduña said during a morning news conference.

Caguas Ambulatory will will have six outpatient surgical rooms, one procedure room, induction and preparation area, spanning 15,816 square-feet on the first-floor. A second level covering 2,728 square feet will house administrative offices, for a total of 18,544 square feet.

During its construction phase, it will generate 71 jobs, and in its operational phase will have 44 health professionals, as well as doctors, executives said.

Caguas Mayor William Miranda-Torres, who was on hand for the groundbreaking ceremony said “Caguas Ambulatory is a great example of the operation of our structure to support the entrepreneur and how the municipal government becomes a promoter and main collaborator in the way of each project like this, for which we have been at their side at every step.”

“We’ve worked hand-in-hand with Caguas Ambulatory so they could benefit from the Socioeconomic Development Incentive Code, which means that, beyond the benefits they will receive, they will collaborate with initiatives such as entrepreneurship training for young people and pledge to make their purchases from businesses in the east central region,” Miranda-Torres said.

According to a marketing and economic viability study conducted by Economist Roberto Orro-Fernández, there is a need for 43 operating rooms and an unsatisfied demand for 20 operating rooms in the sub-region of Caguas. This sub-region includes the municipalities of Aguas Buenas, Caguas, Gurabo, Juncos and San Lorenzo according to the Department of Health.

Caguas Ambulatory will attract patients from the sub-region and from all towns, including many from San Juan where there is a need and interest from surgeons to operate in a center like this, executives said.

Due to its advanced technology and operation, the Center will attract patients from the Caribbean, Latin America, Canada and the U.S. mainland, and will be certified by the Department of Economic Development and Commerce in Medical Tourism.

“Projects like the Caguas Ambulatory Surgical Center show that we can develop cutting-edge initiatives always putting our people first,” said Gov. Ricardo Rosselló, who was present at the news conference. “In addition, quality jobs are created in the area of health and it can retain much-needed professionals on the island.”

Finally, Meduña offered praise to the current administration’s intent to “make substantial changes or even repeal the Certificate Of Necessity and Convenience (CNC), which impede free competition, obstruct and in many cases impede the construction of new and modern health centers on the island and perpetuate obsolete business models that do not contribute to the progress and modernization of the island’s health sector.”