Plaza Las Américas mall partially reopens today

The management of Plaza Las Américas in Hato Rey announced the partial reopening of the mall today, when it will operate on a limited basis from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Initially, only those establishments that serve some of the major need to Puerto Rico residents will open, including restaurants, banks, Caribbean Cinemas and the Norberto House bookstore.

The schedule during this adjustment period will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The tenants expected to open are: JCPenney, Sears, Macy’s and Walgreens; food court restaurants; Starbucks and food outlets near the fountain — Island Ice, Soft & Creamy, David’s Cookies, Mr. Pretzel — Passion Gourmet and Ponte Fresco near JC Penney; and restaurants with access from the exterior.

Several banks will also open — Santander Bank, Banco Popular, Oriental, and First Bank.

The mall will provide updates for more store openings and the re-start of services offered at the mall.

The Torre de Plaza will remain closed until the elevators providing access to the tower are repaired.