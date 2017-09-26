PR banks announce Sept. 26 limited schedules

Three of the island’s largest banks announced their operating schedules for Tuesday, when limited service will be offered throughout Puerto Rico.

FirstBank will open the following 17 branches from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Parada 23 in Santurce Muñoz Rivera in Río Piedras Avenida Ashford in Condado Centro del Sur in Ponce San Francisco in Río Piedras El Trigal Plaza in Manatí Forest Hills in Bayamón Drive In Plaza in Bayamón Las Catalinas I in Caguas Parque Escorial in San Juan Plaza Guaynabo Trujillo Alto Galería San Patricio in Guaynabo Plaza Ferrán in Aguadilla Humacao Plaza del Parque in Bayamón Santa Rosa in Bayamón

Meanwhile, Oriental announced that employees from its Operations, Customer Service, Transaction Services, Treasury, International Banking and IT departments must report to work today. The rest of the employees should follow the bank’s social networks and the media to learn when they should report to work.

Employees of branches San Roberto, Minillas, San Patricio, Oriental Center, Ponce de León and Ponce Hostos branches must punch in at 9 a.m. as well as employees of other branches who live near the aforementioned branches, which will remain open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Banco Popular also confirmed its schedule, which will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following branches:

Popular Center Caparra Altamira Miramar San Patricio MALL San Patricio Gallery Valencia Parada 22 Condado Gallery Condado Ventana al Mar Barrio Obrero Colobos Muñoz Rivera Montehiedra Cupey Center Plaza Guaynabo Centro Medico Isla Verde Carolina Highway Campo Rico Plaza del Mercado Escorial Humacao Este Caguas Pueblo Condadito Las Piedras San Alfonfo Gurabo Puerto Nuevo Bayamón Center Sant Rosa Lomas Verdes Rexville Norte

The bank also confirmed that 101 ATM machines will be operating islandwide, some at branches and others at independent locations.