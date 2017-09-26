PR banks announce Sept. 26 limited schedules

Puerto Rico banks will run limited schedules today. (Credit: ©Mauricio Pascual)

Three of the island’s largest banks announced their operating schedules for Tuesday, when limited service will be offered throughout Puerto Rico.

FirstBank will open the following 17 branches from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

  1. Parada 23 in Santurce
  2. Muñoz Rivera in Río Piedras
  3. Avenida Ashford in Condado
  4. Centro del Sur in Ponce
  5. San Francisco in Río Piedras
  6. El Trigal Plaza in Manatí
  7. Forest Hills in Bayamón
  8. Drive In Plaza in Bayamón
  9. Las Catalinas I in Caguas
  10. Parque Escorial in San Juan
  11. Plaza Guaynabo
  12. Trujillo Alto
  13. Galería San Patricio in Guaynabo
  14. Plaza Ferrán in Aguadilla
  15. Humacao
  16. Plaza del Parque in Bayamón
  17. Santa Rosa in Bayamón

Meanwhile, Oriental announced that employees from its Operations, Customer Service, Transaction Services, Treasury, International Banking and IT departments must report to work today. The rest of the employees should follow the bank’s social networks and the media to learn when they should report to work.

Employees of branches San Roberto, Minillas, San Patricio, Oriental Center, Ponce de León and Ponce Hostos branches must punch in at 9 a.m. as well as employees of other branches who live near the aforementioned branches, which will remain open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Banco Popular also confirmed its schedule, which will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following branches:

  1. Popular Center
  2. Caparra
  3. Altamira
  4. Miramar
  5. San Patricio MALL
  6. San Patricio Gallery
  7. Valencia
  8. Parada 22
  9. Condado Gallery
  10. Condado Ventana al Mar
  11. Barrio Obrero
  12. Colobos
  13. Muñoz Rivera
  14. Montehiedra
  15. Cupey Center
  16. Plaza Guaynabo
  17. Centro Medico
  18. Isla Verde
  19. Carolina Highway
  20. Campo Rico
  21. Plaza del Mercado
  22. Escorial
  23. Humacao Este
  24. Caguas Pueblo
  25. Condadito
  26. Las Piedras
  27. San Alfonfo
  28. Gurabo
  29. Puerto Nuevo
  30. Bayamón Center
  31. Sant Rosa
  32. Lomas Verdes
  33. Rexville Norte

The bank also confirmed that 101 ATM machines will be operating islandwide, some at branches and others at independent locations.

