SBA announces 20 co.’s picked for P.R.’s ‘Emerging Leaders’ class of ’18

The U. S. Small Business Administration Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands district office has launched its fourth Emerging Leaders training series in Puerto Rico, announcing the 20 companies selected to participate in the Class of 2018.

“We are very pleased with our participant selection for this year’s Emerging Leaders Training Series in Puerto Rico,” said SBA District Director Yvette T. Collazo during the kick-off ceremony hosted by the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce at the SBA district office in Hato Rey.

“From sustainable energy solutions, legal services, and engineering, to furniture manufacturing, telecommunications, marketing and technology, the companies recruited all have one thing in common: they have reached a level of success and are looking to reach the next stage, and to creating more job opportunities in their communities,” she said.

The SBA’s Emerging Leaders Initiative delivers entrepreneurship education and training focused on small, poised-for-growth companies that are potential job creators.

This intensive executive entrepreneurship series includes nearly 100 hours of classroom time per participant and provides the opportunity for small business owners to work with experienced coaches and mentors, attend classroom sessions, and develop connections with their peers, local city leaders and the financial community.

The following companies have been competitively selected for the Emerging Leaders Class of 2018 in Puerto Rico: Carrión Sánchez LLC; VPNet; Netxar; Multi Air Services; ML Engineering Management; Red Comunicaciones Integradas; JA Contractors; Solenes LLC; Group Services Inc.; PSD Corp.; Printech; PMG & Associates; City Communications Corp.; Prime Controls Inc.; R2 Communications Groups; Green Bowls LLC; Marey Heater Corp.; Advanced Control Services Inc.; Moriah Engineering Solutions; and The Office by EMR.

Over the next seven months, participants will work with a course facilitator, mentors, guest experts and their peers, to successfully exit the program with a three-year strategic growth plan and action plan for their businesses.

In addition to the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce, co-sponsoring the Emerging Leaders training series in San Juan with SBA this year are: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico; PathStone Enterprise Center; Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico; Puerto Rico Small Business & Technology Development Center; and the Women’s Business Institute.