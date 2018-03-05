SBA announces ‘National Small Business Week’

The head of the U.S. Small Business Administration Linda McMahon announced that this year’s National Small Business Week will be held from April 29 – May 5, 2018, when she will be visiting a number of states.

McMahon will start the week in Washington, D.C., where she will recognize and award outstanding small business owners and Resource Partners from around the country. She will continue the week with a bus road show starting in Jacksonville, Fla. and then continue on to South Carolina and North Carolina.

During each stop, she will meet with small business owners, visit small businesses and hold roundtable discussions. Additionally, virtual events, recognition and educational opportunities throughout SBA’s 10 Regions and 68 Districts will be held throughout the week.

In Puerto Rico, the SBA district office will join the celebration, conducting various outreach and training events in support of small business entrepreneurship, and closing the week with its traditional Small Business Week Awards Ceremony on May 4. During this event, the SBA will honor Puerto Rico’s Small Business Person of the Year, as well as other local small business owners and champions.

Every year since 1963 SBA takes the opportunity to highlight the impact of outstanding entrepreneurs, small business owners, and others from across the nation through National Small Business Week.

As events are finalized more details will be posted on www.sba.gov/NSBW.