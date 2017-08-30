El Yunque announces plans to revitalize visitors center

El Portal Visitors Center in El Yunque National Forest will be closed temporarily for annual maintenance starting in September to begin the first phase of a revitalization project that will conclude in 2019 with a renovated Visitor Center, officials said.

The temporary closure of El Portal for maintenance will begin Sept. 5 just after Labor Day. This year, an extended closure will allow for the initial steps in the Center’s revitalization process, Forest officials said.

El Portal is currently scheduled to reopen in early November. Projects scheduled to be accomplished during September and October include cleaning and painting of the facilities, theater remodeling and the installation of new temporary exhibits.

“We are excited to begin setting these initial projects in motion,” said Forest Supervisor Sharon Wallace. “These upgrades will enable El Portal and El Yunque to continue as one of the premiere destinations in Puerto Rico.”

“Our partners and all Puerto Ricans share a passion for El Yunque and the new editions will help us emphasize our shared connection of the El Portal Visitors Center to this unique National Forest and to the surrounding communities,” she said.

Future phases of the revitalization project will include completely redesigned permanent exhibits and other exciting new additions and programs.

The public will have opportunities to review proposed plans and provide input on the Center’s new exhibits and programs during a series of community meetings to be conducted in the region during September and October.