FEMA approves TSA for PR residents displaced by María

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the government of Puerto Rico announced that Transitional Sheltering Assistance is available to Puerto Ricans who are unable to return to their homes because they are displaced as a result of Hurricanes Irma and María.

This is one of several short-term housing options being offered to meet the demand for post-storm safe housing.

TSA allows eligible applicants to shelter in a hotel or motel, for a limited period of time, as a bridge to intermediate and longer-term housing. FEMA pays all costs for rooms and taxes through direct payments to participating hotels and motels.

Consistent with the governor’s request, FEMA will prioritize placements for the people who are currently residing in emergency shelters to target those most in need, the federal agency confirmed.

“FEMA will be providing transportation to select locations in the U.S. mainland, where you will be connected with support services and lodging. FEMA will not provide any additional transportation within the continental United States and cannot provide reimbursement for travel arrangements you may have already made,” the agency said.

“Transportation also will be provided for your return back to Puerto Rico,” the agency said.

Applicants should expect that it may take several weeks to arrange transportation, given the limited availability of commercial flights.

For eligible applicants currently in the continental United States, FEMA asked for current information, and confirmed displaced Puerto Rico residents can stay at any participating hotel on this list.

“FEMA will not reimburse for travel that already occurred, or travel to a participating hotel within the Continental United States. Applicants should expect that it may take approximately one week before hotels have the information necessary for you to check in,” FEMA said.

Applicants are responsible for identifying a participating hotel and checking for availability, it noted.

To be considered for these programs, a disaster survivor must be registered with FEMA for disaster assistance online at disasterassistance.gov, via the FEMA App, or by calling 1-800-621-3362 (voice, 711/VRS-Video Relay Service).