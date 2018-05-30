Bankers Association financially backs micro-enterprise incubators

The Puerto Rico Bankers Association announced its support for local microenterprise incubators through a financial cooperation agreement with nonprofit organization Alianza para la Incubación de Microempresas Comunitarias-Solidarias Inc.

As part of that support, the trade group presented a $10,000 donation to the nonprofit known as AIMECS (for its initials in Spanish,) on behalf of the Kentucky Bankers Association.

The donation is part of a nationwide effort to spur the development and support of microenterprises impacted by Hurricane María, Bankers Association Executive Director Zoimé Álvarez-Rubio said.

“In the Association we recognize that the nonprofit sector is key to continuing the recovery work and lead entrepreneurial self-management efforts,” she said. “Today we reiterate the banking industry’s commitment with the development of initiatives in this direction and in this alliance with AIMECS, we will be contributing to the development of six incubators throughout the island, some in vulnerable areas after the impact of recent weather events.”

The Incubators that will benefit from this contribution are: Incubadora Surcos of the Centro Sor Isolina Ferre (Caimito); Incubadora GANAS de Eco Recursos Comunitarios (Caguas); Incubadora Semillas de CMV, Casa Sin Fronteras (Sabana Hoyos, Arecibo); Incubadora Alianza de Desarrollo Comunitario Inc. (Naguabo); Incubadora PECES of the Proyecto PECES (Humacao); Incubadora del Programa de Investigación y Desarrollo Cooperativo (University of Puerto Rico-Río Piedras campus.)

AIMECS is a nonprofit organization representing about six micro incubators operating in various island towns, which aims to eradicate poverty by creating economic development, small businesses, self-employment, jobs and a culture of self-sustaining entrepreneurship.