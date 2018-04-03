Deadline looms for Bankers Association’s ‘Financial Awareness Video Contest’

The Puerto Rico Bankers Association and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York reminded college students between the ages of 17 and 33 years of the upcoming April 6th deadline to participate in the 2018 edition of the “Financial Awareness Video Contest.”

The call for this competition, whose theme this time is the entrepreneurship, requires participants to develop an educational video up to 30 seconds on one or more of the following topics: how to set up your business; securing credit for your company; ideas of how to export a product and/or assistance available to small businesses in the wake of a natural disaster.

The pieces may include music, drama, comedy, animation, documentary footage and news, among others. Videos must be presented in a format compatible with Windows Media Player. Those students interested in developing and submitting a group piece may have up to three members, as well as an advisor from their college.

Competition winners will receive cash prizes and the grand prize winner will have the opportunity to travel to New York and visit the NY Fed’s facilities in Manhattan. A “People’s Choice Award” for favorite video public will also be awarded, and the winners will receive a training session with competition sponsors on financial issues of interest to the group.

For information on contest rules, registration application and awards, visit the Bankers Association’s website.