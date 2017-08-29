P3 Authority re-opens RFQ process through Sept. 6

Puerto Rico Public-Private Partnership Authority Executive Director Omar Marrero announced that due to “high interest” from consulting firms, the agency has re-opened the Request For Qualifications (RFQ) process through Sept. 6.

Through the RFQ, the P3 Authority is looking to add advisers with legal, technical, financial, and corporate experience, as well as expertise in strategic services and public policy, to the list of qualified consultants.

“Undoubtedly, this process demonstrates compliance with the route we have charted to create a database of individuals or qualified companies to provide advice on specific issues as required by future P3 projects and the Fiscal Plan,” Marrero said.

“The goal is to have a list of reliable and experienced candidates to continue promoting the island’s economic development responsibly and fulfill Gov. Ricardo Rosselló’s commitment,” Marrero said.

He also explained that this process is a mechanism to organize the names of individuals or companies with the potential to effectively collaborate in bidding for P3 projects.

According to the RFQ, applicants must also have knowledge on one or more of the following areas: affordable housing; corrections; education; energy and/or renewable energy; health; recreation; security; tourism; and transportation.

Once applicants that meet the law’s requirements are identified, the application process for the related services will be provided individually to each P3 project.

Applicants will be evaluated based on their expertise in the areas in which they submit proposals. Once evaluated, their confirmation does not represent an immediate contract with the P3 Authority, but rather the identification of qualified companies with which it can work, the agency said.

Those interested in submitting credentials must access the P3 Authority’s website and refer to the e-Submission Portal. The documents will only be accepted electronically.