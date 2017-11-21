Breaking with 28-year history, ToysRUs to start Black Friday sales on Thanksgiving

Marking what will be a first in 28 years, retailer ToysRUs will open at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day to begin its Black Friday sales in Puerto Rico, this media outlet learned.

The toy store will take advantage of the current administration’s labor reform that in January 2017 eliminated the so-called “Closing Law,” in place since 1989, to launch what in the U.S. mainland is known as “Black Thursday,” which marks the start of the holiday shopping season. It will open its stores in Plaza Las Américas and Mayagüez for early Black Friday sales.

That regulation prohibited most local retailers from opening on New Year’s, Three Kings Day, Good Friday, Easter Sunday, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Election Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. Under the 2017 law, the only two days that commercial establishments are obliged to remain closed are Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

Pharmacy chain Walgreen’s will keep its 24-hour stores open through Thanksgiving, while others will open at 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. that day.

Although the law allows the opening of retail stores on Thanksgiving, it is possible that not all stores will take advantage of it — mainly due to the consequences of Hurricane María.

However, major shopping centers and retailers have confirmed the will open early on Black Friday to offer traditional doorbuster sales. Walmart will open at 6 a.m. Friday, while retailers like Sears, Kmart and Macy’s will open at 5 a.m. PetSmart, OfficeMax/OfficeDepot will open at 7 a.m. Friday.

Plaza Las Américas in Hato Rey will open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, while Plaza del Caribe in Ponce will open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., mall officials confirmed. There is a full schedule of special events in place at both shopping centers that include live entertainment and music.

Puerto Rico Premium Outlets will begin reopening partially starting Nov. 22, after remaining closed due to damages sustained from Hurricane María two months ago.

A number of stores and food kiosks will be open for the public in a regular schedule of Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Some of the stores that will reopen include Tommy Hilfiger, Puma, Aldo, ToysRUs and Maidenform.

The strip outlet mall will remain closed for Thanksgiving, but will open on Black Friday and during the following weekend from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, The Mall of San Juan will celebrate the third edition of its “Blue Friday” on Nov. 24, when some 60 stores will open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. “with special offers and entertainment,” mall officials confirmed.

“It is our greatest desire to provide our customers with a unique and special shopping experience during the beginning of this Christmas season,” said Marnie Marquina, director of marketing and sponsorship at The Mall of San Juan.

“We’re looking forward to a solid shopping season and look forward to continued traffic during Blue Friday and the entire holiday season,” she said.