Half of Burlington’s PR stores to remain shut thru Spring

Six of retailer Burlington’s 11 stores in Puerto Rico will remain closed through Spring, as they recover from damages sustained after the passage of Hurricane María last September, this media outlet confirmed.

The stores that are still shuttered are: 65th Infantry in Río Piedras; Route 66 Outlets in Canóvanas; both locations in Caguas; Humacao; and Manatí. Open locations are: two stores in Bayamón on Route 2; Cayey; and the two Ponce locations, according to the retailer’s website.

However, it appears as if the store at the Route 66 Outlets will be the first to reopen, as the company posted a job listing last week seeking retail sales associates.

“Five of our eleven stores are currently open, and we plan to re-open the 6 closed locations in Spring of 2018. We look forward to bringing back more great brand name merchandise at our everyday low prices to the residents of Puerto Rico,” according to a Burlington spokesperson.

Attempts to get further details regarding how many Burlington employees lost their jobs either permanently or temporarily due to the store closings were unsuccessful.