Liberty Business provided telecom tech, services to baseball series

Written by Contributor // May 4, 2018 // In-Brief // No comments

Liberty Business was chosen by MB Sports and Major League Baseball, producers of the recently celebrated 2018 Puerto Rico Series, to provide all the necessary communication services to during the event.

Liberty Business’ engineers tailored the optic fiber network’s design and recommendations for the event, with up to 10G capacity and a 1.5G configuration for all the series’ activities, thus achieving a high-quality connection, the company confirmed.

“Our video, Internet, fiber and telephony products, along with our company’s best technical personnel, were the stars and key players in the production of this large-scale event,” said Naji Khoury, president of Liberty Puerto Rico.

“Liberty’s sponsorship and participation in the production of these two official games of the new Major League Baseball season confirms our unbreakable commitment with our island and our people. Our company was a fundamental part in the development and success of this event,” he said.

“Thanks to a successful collaboration between the technical personnel teams at Liberty Business, MB Sports and MLB, it was possible to provide services for broadcast areas for Fox Sport and ESPN, MLB workrooms, suites, lockers, clubhouse rooms, dugouts, press areas, the official score room, and the replay trailers rooms, among others,” said Antonio Llona, vice president of Liberty Business.

“In addition, we also provided communication services for all concessions inside the stadium,” he said.

The 2018 Puerto Rico Series was held April 17-18 at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium in Hato Rey. During both games, the Cleveland Indians played against the Minnesota Twins before a sold-out crowd. Preliminary estimates stated that the series injected some $10 million to Puerto Rico’s economy, according to the Department of Economic Development and Commerce and the Puerto Rico Tourism Company.