New $5M call center to generate 300 jobs in PR

Santander Consumer Puerto Rico International (SCI) will generate 300 new jobs over the next three years with the opening of a call center on the island, Gov. Ricardo Rosselló announced Monday, flanked by company executives.

“Thanks to Santander Consumer International Puerto Rico for relying on the island and contributing to our economic recovery,” he said. “Our administration is committed to being a facilitator and not hinder the development of new businesses.”

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SCUSA) will create SCI, based in San Juan, and will invest no less than $5 million in capital.

According to SCI, Puerto Rico represents the optimal jurisdiction for business services given Banco Santander’s existing operations on the island, the proximity of existing SCUSA service centers in the Caribbean, available resources and infrastructure, and attractive source of qualified employees.

“Puerto Rico represents the optimal location for SC’s business services. The attractive source of qualified local talent and the opportunity to contribute to the local economy are just some of the many benefits offered by Puerto Rico,” said Troy Miller, president of Santander Consumer International Puerto Rico, adding the company will receive up to up to $300,000 in incentives from the Puerto Rico Industrial Development Corp — $1,000 per job created.

After a meeting with executives of SCI, the governor toured the facility, where he met with call center employees.

The average salary will be $50,000 for 15 management-level positions and $32,500 for operational-level employees for a payroll of about $3.1 million, executives said.

“This capital injection demonstrates the commitment that Santander has with Puerto Rico,” said PRIDCO Deputy Executive Director, Julio Benítez.

SCI is committed to maintaining each new position for at least 24 months after the 36-month recruitment period.