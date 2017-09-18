Cancellations across businesses ahead of María

Numerous businesses have already announced plans to remain closed Tuesday and Wednesday as the massive Hurricane María approaches Puerto Rico, bringing with it potentially catastrophic damages, as weather officials have said.

The following businesses have announced closings:

Plaza Las Américas, Plaza del Caribe: Will close Tuesday at noon, and all day Wednesday. “We encourage our tenants, employees and customers to make the necessary preparations to stay safe in their homes. Once the threat of the hurricane is over and the mall’s conditions, and water and electricity are verified, we will notify when normal operations will resume at both shopping centers.”

The restaurant chain will begin closing locations on Tuesday, as weather conditions dictate. All of the restaurants, as well as the company’s headquarters, will remain closed Wednesday. Association of Co-operative Executives: Credit unions will close Tuesday at noon, and will reopen either Thursday or Friday, depending on the circumstances.

The Barceloneta shopping center will remain closed Tuesday and Wednesday, “to guarantee the safety of our employees during the passing of Hurricane María through our area. Once the impact of the storm can be properly assessed in the property and its area, the center’s management will be notifying the reopening of the mall.” Banks: Banco Popular: The bank’s will offer services until noon tomorrow at 102 branches (see here for list of banks that will be open.) Branches will remain closed Wednesday and Thursday. Banco Santander: Will remain open Tuesday until 1 p.m. and closed Wednesday and Thursday. Telephone-based services will operate 24/7. The bank will waive late fees on personal loans, credit cards and commercial loans until Sept. 25. It will also waive the fee charged to conduct transactions over the phone. FirstBank: Will close all of its branches, including FirstMortgage and Money Express, Tuesday and Wednesday. Customers may access information about their bank accounts and conduct transactions via internet and mobile banking, as well as through the bank’s 200 ATH machines throughout the island. Scotiabank: Will operate from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. at branches, and until noon at its headquarters. All operations will remain closed Wednesday and Thursday. It’s customer service center will continue operating, as well as Scotia Móvil and Scotia online. Oriental: The bank’s 48 branches, service centers and central offices will close Tuesday at noon, except for the Mayagüez branch, which will remain closed. All of the branches, service centers and headquarters will remain closed Wednesday and Thursday. Customers are encouraged to conduct transactions online and through the bank’s mobile app.

Society for Human Resources Management: Announced it has postponed its annual conference slated from Sept. 20-22 at the Sheraton Hotel and Casino in San Juan. The trade group will announce the new date soonest.

Editor’s Note: This list will be constantly updated as new cancellations come in. Please send yours to news@newsismybusiness.com.