Cannabis dispensary opens in Ocean Park; 1st in San Juan

A new health and wellness alternative, the b.well Healing Center, opened its doors in the area of Condado and Ocean Park becoming the first medical cannabis dispensary in San Juan.

The facility, which entailed a $300,000 investment, will offer medicinal cannabis treatments in different formats and a variety of complementary services aimed at improving the quality of life and health of the patient with a holistic approach, company executives said.

“Our commitment is to the health and welfare of the thousands of patients who have found in medical cannabis relief for their conditions,” said Carmen Serrano, managing partner of b.well Healing Center.

“Now, authorized patients will have a practical alternative in the heart of the metropolitan area that offers a fully integrated approach and a public health approach to cannabis-based treatments,” she said.

Qualified patients will find in b.well Healing Center medicinal cannabis products in different forms, for example, the vaporization flower, oil extract in CO2 for the vaporization process, sublingual drops, capsules, concentrated in syringes, as well as edible.

Patients will also find complementary services aimed at improving their welfare and quality of life, such as relaxation therapy, educational lectures, yoga classes and nutrition guidelines. The clinic also offers pre-orders and fast service that will allow authorized patients to save time in the dispensing process, the executive said.

The clinic, located to serve the Ocean Park and Condado sectors of San Juan, also represents an alternative to the medical tourism market, Serrano said.

“Our location makes us the pioneer in offering medical cannabis treatments to patients from other jurisdictions under medical tourism alternatives authorizing the establishment of the medical cannabis program,” said Serrano, adding the clinic will generate 10 direct jobs.

b.well Healing Center is part of a network of clinics islandwide that plans to operate 10 clinics throughout Puerto Rico.

This is the second medicinal cannabis dispensary to open this month, following the announcement of the establishment of EarthGift, at the Laguna Gardens Shopping Center in Carolina.

As part of the opening b.well Healing Center welcomed a group of citizens who participated in a workshop on the benefits of medicinal cannabis.

“One of the pillars of our proposal is education. We see ourselves as facilitators of the process for the thousands of patients with debilitating conditions who are eligible for treatment in Puerto Rico,” Serrano said.

“Efforts like this are part of our vision to integrate ourselves into the community, be a good neighbor to people in San Juan and a host to our first visitors,” Serrano said.

During the meeting, a group of doctors, lawyers and industry members provided services to citizens with eligible conditions who were interested in becoming certified as cannabis patients.

Many of the people who started the process were over 45 years old, with conditions such as cancer, fibromyalgia and chronic pain. It is estimated that more than 100,000 people in Puerto Rico suffer conditions and are eligible for treatment.