$700K Cannalytics Bioscience Labs opens in San Juan

July 19, 2018 230

Cannalytics, LLC. a local provider of cannabis testing and scientific research for the regulated cannabis industry in Puerto, announced the opening of its independently-owned facilities in San Juan, with a related $700,000 investment.

The 1,100 square-foot Cannalytics Bioscience Labs provides a full array of high quality analytical and microbiological analyses to Medical Cannabis products in the Puerto Rico cannabis industry. It’s opening generates six new jobs, company executives confirmed.

“The need for credible and comprehensive cannabis testing is of great importance. Cannalytics Bioscience Labs is licensed by the Puerto Rico Health Department and is equipped with latest and most modern technology and personnel with a combined experience of 50 years in the laboratory industry,” the company stated.

“Our licensed chemists and microbiologist are directed by seasoned Medical Technologist Jorge H. Diaz, with over 40 years of lab experience under his belt,” the company further noted.

Cannalytics staff is trained to “meet and exceed” all cultivators and manufacturers compliance needs in favor of ensuring the safety and quality of the islands’ cannabis supply, representatives said.