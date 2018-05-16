Coliseo de P.R. remains Caribbean’s preferred entertainment venue

The Coliseo de Puerto Rico continues as the preferred entertainment center for Puerto Ricans and the Caribbean people, according to Pollstar Magazine and the Top 200 Arenas chart.

During the first quarter of 2018, Coliseo de Puerto Rico had a “great start” in contrast with last year’s results, achieving a higher position on the list: No. 46 worldwide, No. 17 in USA and No. 21 in North America, including Mexico and Canada markets, executives said.

The venue had received a total 109,000 visitors during this period and celebrated 10 concerts: Showlitazo, Joaquín Sabina, Ricardo Arjona, Tommy Torres, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Pedro Capó, Alejandra Guzmán vs Gloria Trevi, Ñengo Flow, Power to the People and Phil Collins, of which four of them were Sold Out shows.

In 2017, the venue was ranked No. 66 worldwide, No. 33 within USA and No. 41 in North America. According to Pollstar Magazine, the entertainment center located in Hato Rey, sold 317,033 tickets during this year for a variety of concerts, sports and family events. The Top 200 Arenas of Pollstar establishes the rankings for venues around the world based on ticket sales and gross revenues registered.

Although Coliseo de Puerto Rico was out of the entertainment business for the last quarter of 2017, its first time without events for three months due to the state of emergency after Hurricane María’s historic devastation, it certainly didn’t stop the venue from receiving this remarkable recognition.

“It is a great acknowledgment of the team efforts that continued strong and focused, despite the disaster and the difficulties everyone had experienced,” said Eduardo Cajina, general manager of Coliseo de Puerto Rico.

“I’m grateful with all the employees’ performance and producer’s commitment to offer entertainment alternatives, regardless the new challenges everyone has to deal with after the hurricane,” he said.

The arena for concerts, family shows and sport events, can be arranged in eight different configurations with capacities from 2,400 to 18,500 spectators.