Plaza Carolina opens 45 stores, 7 mo.’s after Hurricane María ravaged mall

Written by Contributor // April 27, 2018 // Retail // No comments

Simon-Plaza Carolina Mall announced the next phase of store re-openings, more than seven months after Hurricane María destroyed a significant portion of the shopping center.

Some 45 of the mall’s 200 stores and restaurants will be fully operational in time for the summer months, company executives said.

“At Simon-Plaza Carolina Mall we are pleased to announce this new phase of stores reopening,” said Anthony Clementi, general manager at the mall.

“These reopenings demonstrate the momentum that is building at the property and we are excited for our loyal customers and the community that have made us part of their lives,” he said.

“We continue to work shoulder-to-shoulder with our business partners in the reopening of even more stores. We are committed to restoring the Simon-Plaza Carolina Mall to its status as the destination of choice for retail shopping, family entertainment, and prime quality services,” he said.

Stores opening on Thursday at Simon-Plaza Carolina Mall include men’s clothing stores, sports and beach wear stores, as well as shoe and general merchandise.

Stores and restaurants that are now fully operational include Sears, Tiendas Capri, Walgreens, Hair & Nail Design, T.J. Maxx, Econo Supermarket, Chili’s Bar & Grill, Pizza Hut, the food court restaurants, financial institutions Scotiabank and Banco Santander, as well as the medical offices located at the mall.

Additional stores will be reopening during the upcoming weeks. Plaza Carolina is the second largest shopping center in Puerto Rico and is anchored by Sears and JcPenney, which is slated to reopen in September.