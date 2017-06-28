Casino Metro unveils new VIP suite at Coliseum of PR

With an investment of more than $ 300,000 the Casino Metro of the Sheraton Hotel at the Convention Center in San Juan inaugurated Tuesday at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum of Puerto Rico, which it will open to VIP clients and to benefit nonprofits.

This alliance is the first between the tourism and the entertainment industries, which contribute to the island’s economic growth, executives said.

“This partnership is a sign that we can use the world-class events that are presented at the Coliseum as a platform to exalt the attributes of our island, beyond beach and sun tourism,” said Ismael Vega, general manager of Casino Metro.

VIP suite #16 has a prime location at the Coliseum and is decorated with casino elements extending the entertainment experience off the property and elevating it to another level.

The luxurious suite can accommodate 30 people, and features an LCD screen, buffet area with refrigerator, wine cooler and ice maker, and private bathroom, among other amenities.

Vega explained the suite will be available for fundraising efforts by previously identified nonprofit institutions. This project was conceived with two purposes: to please casino clients and to help organizations that have been affected by the cuts to the donations assigned by the government.

“We will grant them the use of our suite free of charge for fundraising events. Through the use of the suite, they can request donations from their sponsors for the enjoyment of shows and I believe they could receive thousands of dollars to cover the needs of their institutions,” added Vega.