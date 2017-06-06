USDA celebrates ‘National Homeownership Month’

Acting Deputy Undersecretary for Rural Development Roger Glendenning kicked off on Monday “National Homeownership Month” to mark the contribution homeowners have made to communities throughout the United States mainland and its jurisdictions.

“Owning a home provides rural residents a secure environment where they can raise families, and help invigorate local rural economies that are vital to the long-term security and well-being of our nation,” Glendenning said. “Homeownership fortifies communities, creates jobs and strengthens the local businesses that support our towns.”

Luis R. García-Boria, Rural Development Acting State Director for Puerto Rico, said USDA provides mortgage loan guarantees through partnerships with private sector lenders to help low to moderate-income rural home buyers.

In 2016 USDA in Puerto Rico worked with 50 lenders and provided 1,717 rural individuals and families a home. USDA helped more than 4.1 million rural residents buy homes since the National Housing Act was passed 68 years ago. In Puerto Rico more than 36,000 rural residents have been assisted.

USDA employees will celebrate “National Homeownership Month” through June with events across the nation that demonstrate the agency’s commitment to provide affordable housing opportunities for rural residents.