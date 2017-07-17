Census Bureau urged to include PR in national stats

The U.S. House of Representatives’ Appropriations Committee approved the Commerce, Justice and Science fund allocation bill for Fiscal 2018 that includes a provision stipulating that the U.S. Census Bureau should begin a “process of approaching historically untold communities, including colonies.”

The Committee urged the Census Bureau to include all American citizens, including those residing in Puerto Rico and other territories, in their estimates of the resident population and other national statistics.

The provision is in line with a series of recommendations made by the Congressional Task Force on Economic Growth created under the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management, and Economic Stability Act to Congress that would help Puerto Rico to achieve economic growth, the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration said.