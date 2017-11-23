José Andrés, World Central Kitchen plan to serve 40k Thanksgiving meals in PR

This week, World Central Kitchen, Chef José Andrés, and the network of chefs and volunteers will prepare and aim to serve 40,000 meals for families throughout the island including San Juan, Vieques, Naguabo, Adjuntas, Ponce, Dorado, Utuado, Aguadilla and Manatí.

Additionally, after supporting relief efforts in Puerto Rico for the past eight weeks, World Central Kitchen will be giving thanks by also preparing meals for the #ChefsForPuertoRico local team, staff, partners and volunteers who have helped serve millions of meals to Hurricane Maria victims across all of Puerto Rico, the organization said.

“I am so proud of what we have accomplished in Puerto Rico, and we couldn’t have done it without the support of our volunteers,” said Andrés.

“This is our opportunity to give thanks to the community and the people who have been alongside our team, and helped us to serve over 2.9 million meals to the people of Puerto Rico,” he added.

Purchasing food from local suppliers, distributors and small businesses, World Central Kitchen proudly continues its commitment to supporting the Puerto Rican economy, job creation and private sector growth.

The celebration of gratitude will feature a Puerto Rican twist on the traditional Thanksgiving meal, made by the chef teams.