Air Century inaugurates new routes to the Caribbean

Dominican airline Air Century opened its operations to new Caribbean destinations Aruba, Curaçao and St. Maarten, with flight Y2-161, departing from Santo Domingo to Princess Juliana Airport in St. Maarten.

With these new routes, the airline that operates from La Isabela International Airport (Dr. Joaquín Balaguer,) offers more options to its customers, in addition to its current destinations in San Juan and Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

“By opening these new routes, we extend a bridge of affection for all the Dominican citizens who reside in those islands full of history, music, culture, rich gastronomy and dreamy landscapes,” said Omar Chahin, president and founder of Air Century.

Flights to Curaçao will depart every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8 a.m.; to St. Maarten on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 2:15 p.m. and Aruba: Tuesdays and Sundays at 2:15 p.m.