MMM creates guide to clarify, explain Medicare benefits

For many older adults, the details, categories and letters that identify the diverse benefits of Medicare can be complex and confusing, which can affect the process of selecting the coverage that best suits their needs.

To help during this process, MMM Healthcare (MMM) launched the section “About Medicare” in its website to clarify and explain Medicare in a simpler manner.

Older adults have more access to technology on a daily basis, so the online section is of “vital importance,” said Ivelisse Fernández, Principal Administrative Officer at MMM.

The section provides information for older adults in search of a quick and simple explanation about Medicare.

“We wanted to create an informative section in our website about the 1,2,3 of Medicare to facilitate practical information for everyone who is in the process of selecting health insurance for the upcoming year,” Fernández said.

“It’s a guide that, without a doubt, will help people understand and clarify questions about Medicare and the coverage options for optimum health care,” Fernández added.

Medicare is a federal health insurance program for adults older than 65 year and/or younger people with certain disabilities. There is Original Medicare (Part A and B), which is not designed to cover all costs related to health care and only covers 80 percent of medical and hospital expenses.

There is also Medicare Advantage (Part C), which covers Original Medicare and offers added-value benefits such as programs and innovative initiatives that promote integral well being.