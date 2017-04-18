MCS Classicare awarded for online service excellence

MCS healthcare company announced Monday its MCS Classicare web page is the only one in Puerto Rico with the Medicare WebWatch national certification.

For the second year in a row, the company’s web page was the only one on the island to gained this distinction after being comprehensively reviewed along with another 147 Medicare Advantage websites across the U.S. mainland, the company said.

The MedicareWebWatch national certification, awarded by research firm HealthMetrix Research Inc., has been developed to identify companies around the U.S. that provide a high-value, positive online experience for both its members and caregivers.

HealthMetrix Research’s assessment methodology recognizes online service excellence by weighing 50 website features related to plan-specific content, external content resources, member connectivity, design and navigation, transparency and privacy disclosure.

“This certification is the result of long hours of teamwork in many areas of the company, including marketing and corporate communications, information & technology and compliance, that have strived to comply with all the service standards necessary to achieve this distinction, and I am very proud of them,” said MCS CEO Jim O’Drobinak.

“To me, being the only Medicare Advantage website in Puerto Rico receiving this certification for the second year in a row is a great achievement and a great honor,” O’Drobinak said.

The MCS Classicare website offers information regarding coverage, products and the wellness programs and value added initiatives, among others.