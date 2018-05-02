P.R. IT Cluster to hold 5th annual info tech industry conference

Written by Contributor // May 2, 2018 // Telecommunications/Technology // No comments

The Puerto Rico Information Technology Cluster (PRITC) will host its 5th annual “CIO & IT Leadership Conference” on May 11, looking to set the stage for the island to breed more talent and specialized resources in the sector to be able to compete globally, organizers stated.

The event will take place at the Sheraton Hotel at the Convention Center from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

During the activity, the main leaders of the public and private sector will meet to discuss the industry’s most pressing challenges and how through this they can boost the island’s economic development.

In addition, they will evaluate how Puerto Rico is positioned at the local and international levels to become a leader in the provision of technology and innovation services, among other topics.

“Given the great challenges we have experienced in recent months in Puerto Rico, now more than ever the IT sector is becoming more relevant,” PRITC President Alberto Cordero said.

“We must continue to promote the sector’s strategic objectives, which include developing more resources through our education systems, generating more ideas that translate into intellectual property, and promoting the export of these ideas and services,” he said.

“Achieving these objectives will turn this sector into one of the pillars of economic development, at a time when our island bets on the knowledge economy as a model of development,” Cordero said.

During the past four years, the CIO & IT Leadership Conference has been the key forum to continue aligning and polishing these strategies, where the private sector and the government discuss how to achieve it.

At the same time, the event has become the most important platform to do business in the computer industry in the Caribbean; managing to gather more than 800 participants from Puerto Rican companies, multinationals and public sector agencies, PRITC officials said.

“The CIO & IT Leadership Conference is the sector’s preferred forum to be able to talk, every year, about where we are and how we refine our strategies to contribute to the island’s economic development,” Cordero said.

“Now more than ever, it is important to continue this dialogue as we represent the present and the future of Puerto Rico’s transformation,” he said.

During this year’s event, the PRITC will bestow its first Puerto Rico Information Technology Cluster Innovation Awards to highlight the work of leading companies at the local level.