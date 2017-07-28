Rosselló names Commissioner of Financial Institutions

Gov. Ricardo Rosselló announced Thursday the appointment of George R. Joyner as head of the Office of the Financial Institutions Commissioner, known as OCIF in Spanish.

“I thank George R. Joyner for agreeing to return to public service, this time as commissioner of financial institutions,” Rosselló said.

“I am convinced that George will help oversee and supervise the financial system in Puerto Rico to ensure its solvency, soundness and competitiveness, promote the island’s socio-economic development, and safeguard the public interest,” he said.

Joyner worked as executive director of the Puerto Rico Housing Finance Authority from 2009 to 2012.

Until now, he has been working as a consultant for public and private sectors clients in Tampa, Florida, specializing in the investment banking and real estate sectors.

In 2011, the Homebuilders Association named Joyner “Banker of the Year” and in 2012 he was awarded for dedicating his career to improving the industry.

Joyner has an MBA from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, a BA in Mathematics from the University of Puerto Rico, and another in Accounting from the Metropolitan University.

“I accept this new professional challenge with great enthusiasm. There is no greater honor than public service,” Joyner said.

“This is especially true in the case of the Office of the Financial Institutions Commissioner, which has a team of recognized professionalism and commitment,” Joyner said.

“They have certainly been able to navigate the ship representing Puerto Rico’s financial sector in stormy seas,” said Joyner.

“We live in a time of many challenges. We have the task of simultaneously promoting economic growth in Puerto Rico and safeguarding and improving the soundness of our financial resources,” he said.

“I am convinced that the OCIF in conjunction with its counterparts at the federal level, the FDIC, the Federal Reserve, the Treasury Department, the Securities Exchange Commission and others, will continue to work as a team to ensure the financial well being of all Puerto Ricans,” Joyner said, acknowledging the work of his predecessors Alfredo Padilla, Rafael Blanco and Ivelisse Colón, who recently died after working for more than 10 years in the OCIF.