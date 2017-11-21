Heineken lends a hand to PR communities devastated by hurricanes

As part of its commitment to the reconstruction of Puerto Rico following the passage of Hurricanes Irma and María, Heineken has been active in a series of initiatives to keep the continuity of its clients’ operations by supporting the rehabilitation of their businesses and their nearby communities.

Heineken’s began helping the week after the hurricane, benefiting more than 500 customers with its “Green Relief” efforts where it provided product, signage, tents, umbrellas and cooling equipment to allow establishments to open and start operations as soon as possible, the brewer said.

In addition, and in alliance with Diageo, Heineken is delivering 100 generators to clients and communities to help them during the recovery process. Along with the generators, they will also be providing portable tanks for gasoline and oil.

“At Heineken, we’re concentrating our recovery efforts in areas where we can make a difference. The company has a decades-long relationship with Puerto Rico and we hope that our efforts will help us recover as soon as possible,” said Alfredo Del Valle, area export director of Heineken Americas Export.

Once this phase of immediate help was completed, Heineken launched a campaign entitled “Tu Estrella Vive” to improve, beyond the businesses infrastructure affected by the hurricane, public areas such as plazas, parks, beaches and houses throughout the island.

The idea behind “Tu Estrella Vive” is to carry out physical reconstruction initiatives to achieve an emotional reconstruction. The Heineken team, and in partnership with Madeco, Connect Relief, Jóvenes de Puerto Rico in Acción and Fundación Buena Vibra, will reach six points in the North, South, East, West and Center areas of the Island.

The first activity of “Tu Estrella Vive” took place in the Municipality of Naguabo where a large group of Heineken®executives and their team of collaborators painted the walls and rebuilt the roof of the La Casa del Mofongo in a nearby area from the beach, they painted a residence, cleaned the beach, revamped the green areas and planted bushes along the iconic Naguabo waterfront.

“Our commitment to Puerto Rico is in action. That’s why we decided to come to the island for our meeting, and we wanted to actively participate in this project, where Heineken contributes with giving life to our customers and the communities that surround them,” said Andrea Vogliazzo, managing director of Heineken Americas Export.

The “Tu Estrella Vive” campaign will continue in 2018 impacting several more municipalities.