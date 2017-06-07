USDA opens call for community development grants

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday opened a call for grants to support economic development in rural communities.

“These grants will support partnerships between community development groups and rural communities to develop essential facilities and create jobs and business opportunities,” USDA Rural Development Acting Deputy Undersecretary Roger Glendenning said.

The USDA is making grants available under the Rural Community Development Initiative (RCDI) program to strengthen the rural economy. Qualified intermediary organizations receiving RCDI grants will provide technical assistance and training to help nonprofit organizations and communities develop their capacity to undertake housing, community facilities or economic development projects.

Applicants must have capacity building experience for these types of projects and must provide matching funds at least equal to the RCDI grant. Grants range from $50,000 to $250,000.

Eligible recipients are nonprofit organizations and low income rural communities. RCDI grants are not provided directly to business or individuals. Examples of eligible projects include homeownership education, minority business entrepreneurship, strategic community planning or assistance to access alternative funding sources, said Luis R. García-Boria, Rural Development Acting State Director for Puerto Rico

For more information on how to apply, see page 24281 of the May 26, 2017 Federal Register. The deadline to submit paper applications is July 25, 2017.