P.R. Community Foundation gets $1M from NY healthcare P.R. relief fund

New York Healthcare’s Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief Fund, which was established to provide direct aid to health care workers and other workers on the front lines of the recovery effort in Puerto Rico, has contributed $1 million to the Puerto Rico Community Foundation, the nonprofits announced.

The Fund was established by Greater New York Hospital Association (GNYHA) and the Healthcare Association of New York State (HANYS) shortly after Hurricane María hit in September 2017.

“GNYHA and HANYS are grateful for the generous contributions to the Fund from member hospitals and individual contributors,” the organizations said.

The contribution will be used to reconstruct or rehabilitate the homes of workers employed in Puerto Rico’s public health infrastructure or the municipality of San Juan. The Fund was created within the GNYHA Foundation. The contribution to the Puerto Rico Community Foundation was facilitated by 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East.

“GNYHA is pleased to work alongside our partners in labor to support the needs of our friends in Puerto Rico,” said Kenneth Raske, president of GNYHA. “New York’s hospital community is committed to doing everything we can to assist in the recovery effort, including helping these essential workers, their families, and their communities.”

“Healthcare workers in Puerto Rico are role models for all of us,” said Bea Grause, president of HANYS. “They are doing incredible work under very difficult circumstances, driven by their commitment to providing much-needed care to a devastated land. HANYS and our member hospitals and health systems across the state are pleased to join our partners in helping healthcare workers, their families, and their communities as Puerto Rico recovers from this disaster.“

“Months after hurricane María, much of Puerto Rico is still without access to electricity, healthcare and other much-needed services, said Maria Castenada, secretary-treasurer of 1199SEIU. “This generous contribution from GNYHA and HANYS’ member hospitals will stimulate the island’s recovery by aiding the workers on the frontlines of those efforts who were themselves affected by the devastating impact of the hurricane. 1199 is glad to have had a role in making this possible by connecting New York’s hospital and health care community with PRCF.”

“The Puerto Rico Community Foundation particularly appreciates the opportunity of being an instrument to facilitate equity of access to recovery for workers in Puerto Rico,” said Nelson I. Colón Tarrats, the nonprofit’s CEO.