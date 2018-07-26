P.R. Community Foundation gives $95K to 140 college students

July 26, 2018 195

The Puerto Rico Community Foundation (FCPR, for its initials in Spanish) bestowed $95,000 in recovery donations to 140 students from public and private universities, thanks to a contribution from the Hispanic Federation to establish the Hispanic Federation Puerto Rico Recovery and Hurricane Relief Fund, administered by the FCPR.

The Fund’s goal is to help students recover from losses caused by hurricanes Irma and María so they can continue their college studies.

The financial support that will be granted just before the start of the new school year will allow students an economic relief.

“I’m very grateful for this grant from the Hispanic Federation Puerto Rico Recovery and Hurricane Relief Fund. I will be using it to complete the process of my professional license. I finished a bachelor’s degree in Nursing from the Universidad Metropolitana de Puerto Rico, Cupey Campus in May,” said Grace M. Matos-Rivera, from Toa Baja and the recipient of a $500 donation from the Hispanic Federation.

The grants were distributed as follows: 46 received $250; 32 received $500; 23 received $750; 15 got $1,000; three got $1,250; and 21 got $1,500. Of the 140 students, 39 of them suffered severe structural damage including loss of personal property or family income.

“It is through collaborations with organizations such as the FCPR that we can ensure that our assistance reaches as many Puerto Ricans as possible. Investing in the future of these students is an investment in a better future for Puerto Rico and we thank the FCPR for letting us be part of this effort,” said José Calderón, president of the Hispanic Federation.

After the event, Calderón announced by phone that the nonprofit organization will strength Hispanic Federation Puerto Rico Recovery and Hurricane Relief Fund with $200,000 to continue helping Puerto Ricans students.

The FCPR reactivated the Community Recovery Fund for Puerto Rico in response to the aftermath of the hurricanes; this gave way to community and private foundations, corporations, individuals or others, to establish funds to grant donations through the foundation’s philanthropic structure. One of these institutions it was the nonprofit Hispanic Federation, founded in 1990 and dedicated

to providing support to Hispanic families and strengthen Latino organizations working with education, health, migration, civic engagement, economic empowerment and environment.

“We are honored that the Hispanic Federation trusted our institution to manage the process of supporting these young students. There is still much to do, but actions like this strengthen our island’s human and educational fiber,” said Nelson Colón-Tarrats, the FCPR’s chief executive.

The Community Recovery Fund for Puerto Rico has reached $12.5 million and donations are being distributed through water access, renewable energy, housing, education and economic development projects.