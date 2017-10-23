Popular Community Bank unveils Popular Private Client

Popular Community Bank, the principal U.S. mainland operating subsidiary of Popular Inc., announced the official launch of its private banking division, Popular Private Client.

Popular Private Client is focused on servicing the bank’s growing high net worth customer base through a personalized private banking experience. The service caters to clients with $500,000 in investable assets or more either through deposit balances, a Popular Investments account or a combination of both.

Popular Private Client is also available for clients who obtain a new mortgage of $1 million or more, with a qualifying new deposit of $250,000 or more.

“We created Popular Private Client in response to the growing client demand for comprehensive wealth management that includes many of our other services,” said Manuel Chinea, COO of Popular Community Bank.

“With this new offering, our customers have a 360-degree financial view which incorporates all of their other financial partners while we provide individualized solutions for their unique needs,” Chinea said.

“Our clients get the best of both worlds – personal service and cutting-edge technology that keeps them in contact with their banker and their portfolio.”

Popular Private Client is the latest business segment to join Popular Community Bank’s Wealth Management and Private Banking Division, a new organizational unit developed earlier this year to align its investments, insurance, national mortgage and now private banking business lines under a singular wealth management platform.

Matthew S. Ford, managing director, who previously led the U.S. bank’s legal division, heads Popular Community Bank’s Wealth Management and Private Banking division. Popular appointed Joshua Harkey as vice president and manager of Popular Private Client earlier this year, bringing vast experience from his prior role as program manager for Sterling National Bank and other private banking positions at Wells Fargo and J.P. Morgan Chase.

With experienced private banking professionals and dedicated office suites in each of its principal New York and Miami markets, Popular Private Client is “well-positioned to deliver to current and prospective clients the extraordinary service and innovative private banking program that defines its vision,” executives said.

“Popular Private Client brings a new perspective and restores relevancy to what private banking has long aspired to be by affording an economically diverse and upwardly mobile clientele with a truly personalized banking experience. Our mission is to deliver unparalleled service, market leading products and a truly integrated approach,” said Matthew Ford, managing director of Wealth Management and Private Banking.

Among a host of exclusive benefits, products and services available to clients, Popular Private Client offers: