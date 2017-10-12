Hill-Rom completes repairs to its Las Piedras plant

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. provided an update on its Aspen Surgical facility in Las Piedras, where it manufactures Bard-Parker surgical scalpels and blades.

Following a comprehensive onsite assessment, the company confirmed that the facility sustained minor structural damage, temporary loss of power and minimal water damage due to Hurricane María.

Repairs have been completed, manufacturing operations have resumed, and the company expects to return to full production capacity in the coming weeks while managing inventory levels across its global distribution network to limit disruption in the supply of products to customers, the company said.

While Hill-Rom works to return Las Piedras to full operational capacity, substantial challenges exist related to the island’s power grid, communication network and overall infrastructure.

“The company’s primary focus continues to be supporting its employees, their families, and others affected by Hurricane María,” the company said in a statement.

Hill-Rom employs approximately 170 people in Puerto Rico, a team of dedicated employees who helped return the facility to operational status despite significant personal hardship, the company noted.

Aspen Surgical scalpels and blades account for approximately $60 million of Hill-Rom’s annual revenue. Hill-Rom does not expect a material financial impact related to the recent hurricanes, and plans to provide further information when it reports fourth quarter and full-year 2017 earnings on Nov. 3, 2017.