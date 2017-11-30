Conagra Brands, Chef Boyardee deliver 7K hot meals to PRicans in need

In the two months since Hurricane María devastated Puerto Rico, Conagra Brands and its main brand Chef Boyardee have served more than 7,000 hot meals to people living in communities in need, the company confirmed.

“Since the hurricane passed, we have committed ourselves to helping the communities that have served the brand for generations. These weeks have been an enriching experience for us,” said Nicole Ríos, business development manager for Conagra Brands in Puerto Rico.

“By helping our people, we receive their nobility and we were inspired by their fighting spirit, which encourages us to continue forward,” she said. “In this effort, we have allied with nonprofit organizations which have supported our work.”

Conagra Brands has impacted six municipalities, where it has distributed food, supplies and tarps provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Some of these efforts have been completed with the Food Bank of Puerto Rico. Conagra also worked with Ponderosa restaurants, whose employees donated time and helped with transportation.

Ponderosa delivered 200 bags and 1,500 hot meals to nonprofit PECES in Humacao, where 707 families in the Punta Santiago community received the aid.

Finally, Conagra also partnered with the Office of the First Lady to reach Coamo, where they distributed 500 hot meals, provisions and groceries. Conagra Bands will continue to provide support to communities throughout the island, it confirmed.