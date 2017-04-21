Conference on opportunities and resources for exporters

The Puerto Rico District Export Council (PRDEC) is inviting the general public to a conference titled “Transcending Frontiers” on May 18 from 8 a.m. to 12 noon at the Polytechnic University in Hato Rey, Amphitheater L- 203.

This activity is part of the International Trade Month celebration in coordination with the U.S. Department of Commerce. The event is described as “an opportunity to meet various specialists in the area of ​​foreign trade and resources available to assist in planning for product or services exports.”

Among the topics to be presented will be; “Strategies for Market Insertion,” by Mariano Parlato, Project Manager of TrueNorth Corporation, “How to get paid abroad”, by Mildred Cifuentes, vice president of corporate banking at Banco Popular and “Resources Available to the Exporter” by José Burgos, director of the Office of Federal Trade in Puerto Rico. Architect Carlos C. Purcell Cabrera, partner of Integra Design Group, Architects & Engineers, will share his experience in international markets on the topic “History of Success.”

The Puerto Rico District Export Council is an organization made up of entrepreneurs, professionals from various sectors (banking, legal affairs, logistics, technology, education, among others) who are appointed by the Secretary of Commerce.

Members, who serve in a volunteer basis, share their knowledge and experience in promoting international trade to local enterprises. There are about 58 District Export Councils that collaborate with the respective Federal Trade Offices. Also participating are representatives of federal and state entities related to foreign trade.

For additional information call 787-749-4315 and 787-635-5680.