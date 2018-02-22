Consultiva Internacional Inc. to present economic outlook at conference

The investment strategy committee at Consultiva International Inc. will be presenting its global economic outlook for 2018 at its annual conference for clients, guests and partners on Feb. 23, the firm announced.

Consultiva has completed a comprehensive review of various economic sectors and capital markets, and it is prepared to share its outlook for this year and the next sixty months.

“With a start to the year where uncertainty has reigned, it has not been easy to develop projections of what we expect to happen in the global economy and the impact this will have on capital markets,” said Consultiva CEO Myrna Rivera.

“However, we have analyzed information from many sources and consulted several experts, to generate the models and projections that will guide our client’s investments during this year and beyond,” she said.

The presentation of the 2018 outlook will be accompanied by discussions on the topics carrying the greatest weight in investment performance. A group of fund managers will accompany Consultiva’s key executives in providing insights into investment opportunities and risk management in global markets.

Special attention will be given to Puerto Rico and its burgeoning entrepreneurial development programs, which represent investment options for local investors.

Among the conference’s special guests will be Natalie Jaresko, executive director of the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico.