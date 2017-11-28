PR-based Business Continuity Professionals gets int’l recognition

Puerto Rico-based Business Continuity Professionals (BCP) has been rewarded internationally for its excellence and innovation in business continuity services, the company confirmed.

Business continuity services involve a company’s preparation to face a disaster or unusual event, to be able to continue carrying out its operations or restart them in the least amount of time possible.

In 2014, BCP obtained the Corporate LiveWire Award for Excellence as a Continuity Service Provider, in 2015 BCP received the Excellence and Innovation Award and in 2017 the Business Continuity Professionals was awarded again with the Excellence Award as a continuity service provider.

The Corporate LiveWire Awards qualify and reward excellence and innovation in health, finance, technology, architecture, energy, consulting, and other industries.

“It is an honor for us that our company had been recognized internationally three times during the past five years for our excellence and innovation,” said BCP President José Luis Navedo.

“We have a level of expertise at much more affordable costs than other companies with less local expertise than ours. Our consulting method is based on solutions tailored to the needs of each client,” he said, adding the company offers its continuity services to companies in the private sector as well as to government agencies and corporations.

BCP’s client roster includes: Triple S, Universal, MCS, Tricom, Ecoelectrica, Motor Ambar, IBM, the Puerto Rico Treasury Department, the Office of Management and Budget, the Commonwealth Employees Insurance Fund and the Retirement Systems.