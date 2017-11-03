Shiner Beers contributes $100K to PR hurricane relief

The Spoetzl Brewery in Shiner, Texas, craft brewer of Shiner Bock, announced contributions totaling $100,000 to several nonprofit organizations to support relief efforts in Puerto Rico following Hurricane María, which caused unprecedented devastation, including dozens of fatalities and lingering effects on the power grid, fresh water supplies and communication links.

The contributions were made in connection with the local distributor of Shiner Beers in Puerto Rico, V. Suárez & Co., Inc., which helped select the organizations to receive the contributions:

PR Funders Network

Puerto Rico Recovery Fund

Puerto Rico Food Bank

Puerto Rico Foundation

United Way of Puerto Rico

United for Puerto Rico

As a family-owned company with deep roots in Puerto Rico and the community, familiar with the local heritage and traditions and with employees spread throughout the island, V. Suarez & Co. was the perfect partner to help Spoetzl Brewery identify the most appropriate recipients for these donations. We are grateful for their assistance, the brewer said.

“Our hearts go out to those affected by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. We are proud of V. Suarez & Co., our local distributor in Puerto Rico, and their efforts to respond to the challenges,” said Jimmy Mauric, Shiner’s Brewmaster.

“We are deeply committed to supporting them and the people of Puerto Rico in their recovery,” he said.