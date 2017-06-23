CoSPAZIO launches upscale co-working space in SJ

CoSPAZIO, an upscale coworking space at the Caribe Office Building next to El Caribe Hilton Hotel and Paseo Caribe, officially opened its doors to local and relocating professionals Thursday.

It offers office area for members, and meeting space for non-members, executives said.

“The coworking concept is up and coming all over the United States and the world, connecting businesses of all kinds, and with CoSPAZIO, Puerto Rico will have a world-class working space for members and non-members alike,” said María del Mar Ortiz, director of CoSPAZIO.

“We recognized the need for a high-end co-working space on the island and created this state of the art, unique location equipped with the best technologies and amenities,” she said.

CoSPAZIO is the latest venture from Mark E. Curry, fintech pioneer, entrepreneur and president of SolPartners, a financial consulting firm based in San Juan.

CoSPAZIO is different from other working spaces by catering specifically to the established and growing professional crowd. It offers “comfortable, trendy and techy” workspaces with ocean views and the necessary amenities to not just do a job, but run a business, the executive said.

In addition to the state of the art equipment and audio/visual technology, there’s also unlimited tap beer.

The space has 4,500 square feet in an open concept with desks, couches, chairs and stools to work and relax, distributed the following way: eight private offices; three conference rooms; one conference room/break room; two phone booths; 20 desk spaces; 18 lounge area spaces; and 10 bar stools.

CoSPAZIO works with four main membership plans (coworking space, private office, virtual office, the traveler) and one flex plan for drop-ins. It will also have conference rooms that can double as an event venue for non-members. All memberships include: