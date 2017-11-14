FL couple seeks $50M in damages from St. Regis for ‘spying’ on them

A Florida couple has filed a class action lawsuit against the St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort in Puerto Rico, arising from claims that the resort’s employees secretly spied on and videotaped the couple, and other guests, in their private luxury suites. It is asking for $50 million in damages.

Tony Buzbee, of The Buzbee Law Firm of Houston, Texas, and the Johnston Law Firm of Puerto Rico recently filed the class action lawsuit against the owners and operators of the Bahía Resort in Puerto Rico, including Marriott International, Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Bahía Beach CH Development, LLC, BBP Partners, LLC, Interlink Group, LLC, Munoz Holdings, Inc., and Paulson & Co., Inc. The case is pending in federal district court in Puerto Rico.

The complaint alleges that the couple, who are former college athletes and college sweethearts, were guests in one of the resort’s luxurious ocean front suites, in November 2016.

The complaint alleges that resort employees had surreptitiously created several small holes in window coverings, to allow the employees to watch guests as they were in the privacy of their suite. The couple detected the holes and attempted to cover them.

Later, resort employees unexpectedly came to their room, and advised that they needed to “fix something.” When the employees left the room, the couple noticed that the peepholes had been restored.

“Under further investigation, the couple located additional peepholes. The couple also found chairs and beer cans on the other side of the peepholes, evidencing the involvement of several employees,” the attorneys stated.

The complaint alleges that numerous other guests have stayed in this particular suite and have encountered the same invasion of privacy. The complaint asks the Court to establish a class of plaintiffs who stayed in this suite, and any other suite at the resort, which was set up for similar invasions of privacy.