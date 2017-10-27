TOTE plays ‘critical role’ in delivery of relief goods to PR

TOTE Maritime, through its partnerships with diverse organizations and individuals such as Monica Puig and the American Red Cross, is playing a leading role in the delivery of relief cargo to Puerto Rico.

Earlier this week, TOTE Maritime delivered containers filled with fuel, stoves and medicine on behalf of Monica Puig and Maria Sharapova who visited the island to distribute these items.

“I am so thankful for the help that TOTE Maritime has given me with my relief efforts for Puerto Rico. To be able to have the supplies shipped to the island in such a fast, safe and efficient manner means the world to me and enabled to make it possible to hand out all these products to the people that needed it so badly,” said Puig, a Puerto Rican tennis player and the reigning Olympic champion.

TOTE Maritime has also worked closely with customers and nonprofit organizations to meet the ever changing and increasing needs of the island.

“TOTE Maritime’s efforts to support our company, our customers and, most importantly, the people on the island have been extraordinary,” said Chris Swartz, Director of AJC Logistics.

“Their flexibility and solutions oriented approach in this time of crisis is ensuring the timely delivery of relief goods while sustaining and reinvigorating the island’s economy. They are the leader of refrigerated cargo shipment to the island,” he said.

“Reliable refrigerated cargo delivery means restaurants, retailers and hotels are open and people are able to get back to work and support their families,” Swartz said.

Since Hurricane Maria, TOTE Maritime has delivered more than 9,300 containers of relief good and cargo to the island. The Isla Bella arrived yesterday with more than 1,040 containers and the Perla del Caribe will arrive this weekend.