Crowley’s newest LNG-fueled ship, Taíno, launched at VT Halter Marine

VT Halter Marine has launched Crowley Maritime Corp.’s second Commitment Class ship, Taíno, one of the world’s first combination container/roll on-roll off (ConRo) ships powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The launch of the ship in Pascagoula, Miss., “marks the latest milestone in Crowley’s transformation and modernization of its shipping and logistics services between Jacksonville, Fla., and San Juan,” the company stated.

The new ships, port terminal improvements and technology upgrades underway are all designed to improve the overall velocity of the customers’ supply chains and speed products to retail shelves.

Taíno will now proceed through the final topside construction and testing phase before beginning service in the U.S. Jones Act trade in 2018. It will join sister ship, El Coquí, which was launched earlier this year and is now in final testing prior to entering service in early 2018.

Construction of both El Coquí, which is named for the popular indigenous frog on the island, and Taíno, the name for native Puerto Ricans who lived off the land and who had appreciation and respect for their environment, is being managed in the shipyard by Crowley’s solutions group, which includes naval architects and engineers from company subsidiary Jensen Maritime.

Taíno, like El Coquí, will be able to transport up to 2,400 twenty-foot-equivalent container units (TEUs) and a mix of nearly 400 cars and larger vehicles in the enclosed, ventilated and weather-tight Ro/Ro decks. A wide range of container sizes and types can be accommodated, ranging from 20-foot standard, to 53-foot by 102-inch-wide, high-capacity units, as well as up to 300 refrigerated containers.