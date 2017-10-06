Destilería Serrallés begins recovery work in Ponce

Destilería Serrallés Inc. said Thursday its work teams have been engaged in completing a rigorous assessment of the state of its Ponce facilities in Mercedita and Reparada after the passage of Hurricane María through the island.

The evaluation concluded that the company’s the inventory of barrels and rums suffered no damage.

In other areas of the plant, there is some equipment that must be repaired, “which is why Serrallés has started work toward recovery to start operations as soon as possible.” The majority of employees have been contacted and accounted for, while a small number remain incommunicado, the company said.

The communications infrastructure in the island’s southern area has been devastated, which has created a critical problem in this region, as well as the operations and residentsof this area. Similarly, the lack of electricity has been a major factor in speeding up recovery operations. However, the company reported that its office in Guaynabo is already operating.

Serrallés also informed that it has joined Union Square Hospitality Group (USHG) is raising donations to support the Puerto Rico Food Bank — as they provide much-needed food and resources to citizens of Puerto Rico who have been impacted by Hurricane María.

Each USHG restaurant is featuring its own take on a “Don Q Puerto Rico Relief” rum cocktail; $10 from each drink sold will benefit the local nonprofit’s ongoing efforts on the island.